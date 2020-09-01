Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $74,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $79.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

