Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of -2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

