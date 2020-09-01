CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $80,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 81.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $191,223 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,614. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

