Cloudera (CLDR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.96. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.93.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,234 shares of company stock worth $1,734,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.