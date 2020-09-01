ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 571,466 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 220,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,891 shares of company stock valued at $477,604 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.