CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

