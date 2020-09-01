Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

