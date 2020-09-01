Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Humana were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Humana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $415.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $425.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

