Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG stock opened at $1,910.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,755.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,605.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

