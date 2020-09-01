Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 853 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,381 shares of company stock worth $7,211,744. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

