Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 61 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $465.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average is $399.62. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

