Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 444 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

