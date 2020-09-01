Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

