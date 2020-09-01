Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,012 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after buying an additional 963,319 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after buying an additional 647,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

COF opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -186.57 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

