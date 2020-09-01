Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

