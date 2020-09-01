Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cerner were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. AJO LP increased its position in Cerner by 13.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.