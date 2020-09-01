Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.