Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 188.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,454,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,095. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.