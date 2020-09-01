Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Repligen were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 118,477.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 178.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

RGEN opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total transaction of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

