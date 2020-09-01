Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $345,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.