Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $227,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,011,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,473,000 after acquiring an additional 842,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of BAX opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.