Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $188,000 Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 378.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.