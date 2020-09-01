Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 5,154.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after buying an additional 1,054,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in IHS Markit by 78.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after acquiring an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 660,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $48,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

