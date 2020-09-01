Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Graham were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Graham by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Graham by 19.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.94. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $719.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average of $386.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

