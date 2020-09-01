Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORA opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

