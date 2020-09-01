Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.14 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

