Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock worth $7,630,157. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

