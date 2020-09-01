Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

