Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 161 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 176.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

MTD opened at $970.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $980.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $920.68 and its 200 day moving average is $782.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

