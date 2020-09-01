Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

PFG opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.