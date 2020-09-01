Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 210.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

