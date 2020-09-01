Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 161 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,335 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

