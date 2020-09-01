Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 146 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McKesson by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in McKesson by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McKesson by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after buying an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

MCK opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.