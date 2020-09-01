Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $2.75 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $325.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day moving average of $188.98. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

