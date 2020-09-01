Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $646,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,050 shares of company stock worth $7,706,943. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

