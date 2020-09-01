Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,018,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,500,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 411,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

