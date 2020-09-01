Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 8,636 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.