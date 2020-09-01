Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 5,267 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

