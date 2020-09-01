Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $970.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $920.68 and its 200 day moving average is $782.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $980.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

