Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,616,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,550,000 after acquiring an additional 496,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

