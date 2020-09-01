Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.66 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

