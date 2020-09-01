Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,351.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,389 shares of company stock worth $74,331,990. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

BBY opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

