Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 146,992 Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $91,597,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $59,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $52,627,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $49,325,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $33,367,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE HWM opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

