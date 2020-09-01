Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chubb were worth $73,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

