China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) versus VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and VirTra Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.42 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -342.00

China Gengsheng Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VirTra Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Gengsheng Minerals and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -19.7, indicating that its stock price is 2,070% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Gengsheng Minerals and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

