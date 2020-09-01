Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.45

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 29383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Chewy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 85,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,945,716.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,353.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,375,979 shares of company stock valued at $69,322,110. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.