Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Acquires C$23,971.20 in Stock

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$23,971.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,548,281.83.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.95. Chesswood Group Ltd has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.10.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

