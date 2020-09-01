Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.30. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 200,015 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.44% and a negative net margin of 127.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -93.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 294,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 84,263 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

