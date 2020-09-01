Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

