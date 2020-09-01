Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

